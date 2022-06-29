English
    Tesla workers face shortage of desks, parking spots on returning to office: Report

    Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California is struggling to accommodate the influx of workers caused by the return to office mandate.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 29, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
    Elon Musk is the founder and chief executive of Tesla (Illustration: News18)

    Tesla chief Elon Musk may have ordered all employees to work from office, but those returning after nearly two years of remote work are facing a shortage of desks and parking spots, according to reports.

    Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California is struggling to accommodate the influx of workers caused by the return to office mandate. Employees told The Information that the office is crowded due to a surge in hiring during the pandemic and remodelled spaces.

    The shortage of parking spots – which dates back to before the pandemic – is forcing some workers to park their vehicles at a local transport station. Other workers, meanwhile, found that there were no desks for them to work from or stable WiFi upon returning to office.

    Ill equipped to handle the number of people returning to office, some managers at Tesla have reportedly asked certain employees to work from home a few days a week.

    It’s worth noting that Elon Musk, in company-wide emails sent earlier this month, cited the Fremont facility specifically while telling Tesla employees that remote work is no longer acceptable.

    “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” the billionaire told employees. “Moreover, the ‘office’ must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state,” he wrote.
    Tags: #Elon Musk #remote work #return to office #Tesla
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 11:39 am
