Tesla shares fall on report of decline in China orders in May

Tesla stock fell sharply on June 3 on a report that the company's vehicle orders in China nearly halved in May against the backdrop of increased government scrutiny on the US electric carmaker.

Tesla’s “monthly net orders in China dropped to about 9,800 in May from more than 18,000 in April,” reported The Information, citing internal data. As the report surfaced, the shares of Elon Musk’s company dropped more than 5 percent.

China is the electric car maker’s second-biggest market after the United States and accounts for about 30 percent of its sales. Tesla makes electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in a Shanghai plant.

Tesla had won strong backing from Shanghai when it built its first overseas factory there in 2019. Tesla’s Model 3 sedans were the best-selling electric vehicles in the country before being overtaken by a much cheaper micro EV.

However, the recent slump Tesla’s sales comes as Chinese regulators take a tough stance on the company over increased safety concerns and consumer complaints in the past few months coupled with growing tensions with Washington.

Tesla sold 11,671 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in April in China compared with March, when it sold most of its 35,478 China-made cars locally, according to Chinese auto industry body CPCA’s secretary general Cui Dongshu.

