Tesla can bring in cars as knocked-down kits to work around import duty, say government sources after Elon Musk bemoans India red tape

Tesla has sought lowering of import duties in India.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla can bring its cars as knocked-down kits instead of shipping them wholesale thereby attracting no import duty, government sources told CNBC-TV18 a day after company CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to bemoan launch hurdles in India, possibly hinting at issues including taxes.

Musk tweeted yesterday that the company is "still working through a lot of challenges with the government" to launch its cars in India.

The sources told CNBC-TV18 that, with such tweets, Tesla was trying to pressure the government, adding that the firm wanted a reduction in import duties without committing to produce vehicles in India.

The sources also pointed out that Tesla can benefit from the production-linked incentive scheme if it chooses to produce vehicles in India.

The electric vehicles maker had in August received approval for four models from India’s testing agencies.

A month after the approval, Tesla had taken the request for lowering import taxes to the Prime Minister’s Office. Government officials are reportedly divided about the demands made by the company.

Import duty on electric vehicles is 100 percent if cost insurance and freight (CIF) value is more than $40,000 and 60 percent if CIF value is less than $40,000.

The Model Y and Model 3 of Tesla are priced in the range of $38,700 to $41,200. Both models made up 90 percent of Tesla’s volumes in 2020. The balance 10 percent came from Model S and Model X which are priced in the range of $81,200 and $91,200.