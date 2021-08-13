MARKET NEWS

Terrorists lob grenade at security forces in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir

While no injuries have been reported, more details on this are awaited.

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST
Representative Image

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces near SBI Bank in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on August 13, ANI reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Baramulla #Jammu and Kashmir
first published: Aug 13, 2021 03:43 pm

