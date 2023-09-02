Tent in someone’s backyard listed for Rs 53,000 a night on Airbnb

A tent listed at Rs 53,000 per night on Airbnb has shocked customers (Representational image)

A woman was shocked to discover a tent in someone’s back garden listed for Rs 45,000 per night on Airbnb. Australian Airbnb user Caity found the listing while looking for a place to crash after a friend’s party, according to Kidspot.

Caity was scouring Airbnb to look for a place where she and another friend could spend the night after attending a party at Sydney’s Northern Beaches. She believed that crashing near the party would be cheaper than booking an Uber back to her own place, which was 45 minutes away from the venue. Caity, however, was shocked to discover the price of a tent in an unkempt backyard near Warriewood Beach was listed as $800 (Rs 42,000) per night.

“At first, I thought it was some kind of insane glamping experience for that price,” Caity said. “But no, it was basically a swag and the photos of the property looked unkempt and the backyard looked like it hadn’t been mowed in months.”

To make matters worse, the $800 price tag was only for one person. Each time Caity added a new person to the listing, the price jumped by hundreds of dollars. So, if three people wanted to spend the night in the swag – which is the Australian slang for a portable sleeping unit – they would have to shell out $1500.

What the price tag did not include was a cleaning fee of $200 (Rs 10,500 approximately). So, a person staying in the tent would have to effectively spend $1,000 a night (Rs 53,000 approx). All this for the privilege of pitching the tent themselves too – the photos shared on Airbnb indicate the tent is not set up.

“After having a look at other Airbnb properties in Warriewood and surrounding suburbs, it seems like they’re absolutely out of their mind,” Caity said. “I think a reasonable price would have been maybe $80/per night, honestly.”

When Caity contacted the Airbnb host, they tried to justify the price saying “Basically this Northern Beaches property has a fair amount of land for you to choose where your tent is pitched. It is in a prime location with ocean and valley views, or by night, very beautiful lights and the ocean can be heard.

“A main feature is the large blue pool, balcony and it's five minutes from multiple beaches, shops, nature walks and everything else you need. Sleeping bags, blankets and anything else you need can be supplied. House access for kitchen and hot showers is welcome if you choose,” the host said.