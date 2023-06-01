Tennis champ Garbine Muguruza gets engaged to fan who once asked her for selfie

Tennis champ Garbine Muguruza is engaged to Arthur Borges (Image credit: @garbimuguruza/Instagram)

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza is engaged to a fan she met entirely by chance in 2021. The Spanish-Venezuelan tennis player announced her engagement to Arthur Borges in an Instagram post last week.

In an interview with HOLA! Spain that was published around the same time she announced her engagement, the tennis champ revealed the story of her meet-cute. Muguruza said she first met Borges when he asked her for a selfie on the streets of New York. This was in 2021, when Garbine Muguruza was in the US for the US Open.

“My hotel was close to Central Park and I was bored, so I thought I should go for a walk,” she told the magazine. “I go out and I run into him on the street. Suddenly, he turns and says ‘Good luck at the US Open.’ I was left thinking, ‘Wow, he’s so handsome.’”



After their first meeting, the two made plans to see each other again. They continued to keep in touch, often going for walks around Central Park.

Muguruza said she was attracted to Borges because he did not come from the world of tennis but instead works in fashion. Moreover, like Muguruza, Borges is also of mixed descent – he was born in Spain but spent most of his life in Finland.

“He’s a mix, like me. I’m half-Venezuelan and half-Spanish, so we understand each other. We share that feeling of being citizens of the world,” the former Wimbledon champion explained.

The couple got engaged after dating for around two years. Muguruza described the proposal as “very romantic,” confessing that when her partner dropped on one knee, she was not expecting him to propose. “I was thinking something else and then when he proposed I started crying. I didn’t know how to react. I said yes in the midst of tears, it was very romantic,” she recalled.

The couple has not set a wedding date yet but they want the ceremony to take place in Spain, somewhere close to a beach.