Ten things you may not know about the new Galaxy Note 10 series

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Note 10 series, and it was nothing short of impressive. And, while the Note 10 looks good on paper, it packs many other features that you may not notice on a spec sheet.

AR Doodle allows the Note 10 to track people’s faces and the phone’s position in the area with Google ARCore to create 3D doodles by drawing over the persons face.

Both the Galaxy Note 10 models feature UFS 3.0 storage standards as opposed to UFS 2.1 on the S10 series. UFS 3.0 storage significantly improves the read and write speed. The new storage standard will also improve the overall performance of the phone.

Samsung and Discord have worked together to bring native Discord voice calls support in games on the Galaxy Note 10. Discord is one of the biggest communication services in the gaming industry. The app will allow an overlay to show up to talk with team members through direct calls or voice channels.

Samsung also confirmed that the Galaxy Note 10 series receives an upgraded Haptics engine.

Screen recording is also coming to the Note 10 series. The Galaxy Note 10 series will feature a few options to control video quality and audio. The screen recording feature is excellent for recording games.

One of the best things coming to the Note 10 series is the integration of Night Mode in the front camera. Night mode will allow users to take better pictures in low light.

The Galaxy Note 10 boasts a Tips app in place of the user manual in the Settings menu. The app will display all hidden features and provide ideas as to what you can do with your device.

Samsung has partnered with the United Nations on a new app called Samsung Global Goals. According to the UN, “this partnership with UNDP and Samsung will not only harness technological innovation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals but will mobilise the next generation of global citizens to take action and together achieve the goals.”

Samsung uses a gyroscope and an accelerator to track the movement of the S Pen to control the phone.