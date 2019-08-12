App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ten things you may not know about the new Galaxy Note 10 series

The Galaxy Note 10 series packs a ton of awesome features that you may not notice on a spec sheet.

Carlsen Martin

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Note 10 series, and it was nothing short of impressive. And, while the Note 10 looks good on paper, it packs many other features that you may not notice on a spec sheet.

AR Doodle allows the Note 10 to track people’s faces and the phone’s position in the area with Google ARCore to create 3D doodles by drawing over the persons face.

Both the Galaxy Note 10 models feature UFS 3.0 storage standards as opposed to UFS 2.1 on the S10 series. UFS 3.0 storage significantly improves the read and write speed. The new storage standard will also improve the overall performance of the phone.

Close

Samsung and Discord have worked together to bring native Discord voice calls support in games on the Galaxy Note 10. Discord is one of the biggest communication services in the gaming industry. The app will allow an overlay to show up to talk with team members through direct calls or voice channels.

related news

Samsung also confirmed that the Galaxy Note 10 series receives an upgraded Haptics engine.

Screen recording is also coming to the Note 10 series. The Galaxy Note 10 series will feature a few options to control video quality and audio. The screen recording feature is excellent for recording games.

One of the best things coming to the Note 10 series is the integration of Night Mode in the front camera. Night mode will allow users to take better pictures in low light.

The Galaxy Note 10 boasts a Tips app in place of the user manual in the Settings menu. The app will display all hidden features and provide ideas as to what you can do with your device.

Samsung has partnered with the United Nations on a new app called Samsung Global Goals. According to the UN, “this partnership with UNDP and Samsung will not only harness technological innovation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals but will mobilise the next generation of global citizens to take action and together achieve the goals.”

Samsung uses a gyroscope and an accelerator to track the movement of the S Pen to control the phone.

The Galaxy Note 10 models also get a Zoom-in mic. The feature will allow you to zoom-in on specific audio during a video recording.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 05:38 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #Technology #trends

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.