Telegram hits 400 million monthly active users worldwide

Instant messaging service Telegram recently hit a new milestone, amassing 400 million monthly active users globally. The total number of Telegram users is up from 300 million a year ago. According to the company, 1.5 million users sign up for Telegram every day. Telegram is also one of the most downloaded social media apps in over 20 countries.

The messaging app is also working on bringing a new secure video call feature to its users sometime this year, in response to the growing popularity of Zoom. Unlike Zoom, Telegram plans to bring high levels of utility and security to the upcoming calling feature. A Telegram blog post read; “Video calls in 2020 are much like messaging in 2013. There are apps that are either secure or usable, but not both.”

Telegram also mentioned its efforts to support countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The app is collaborating with health ministries and governments of 17 different nation in an anti-COVID initiative. Telegram has launched a dedicated verified channel called MyGov Corona Newsdesk in association with the Indian Government to share certified and relevant news and updates to citizens.

In a crowdsourcing initiative, Telegram has announced the distribution of EUR 400,00 for online educational test content creators. Users can use the Quizbot feature to create and publish original educational test on any subject at any difficulty level, and in any language. Telegram currently competes with dozens of popular instant messaging services, including WhatsApp that has amassed over two billion users globally.