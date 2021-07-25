MARKET NEWS

Telangana's Ramappa temple conferred UNESCO heritage tag

Ramappa temple, a 13th century engineering marvel named after its architect, Ramappa, was proposed by the government as its only nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag for the year 2019.

PTI
July 25, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
Telangana's Ramappa temple,a 13th century engineering marvel named after its architect, Ramappa conferred the tag of UNESCO World Heritage site. Image source: Twitter.

The Ramappa temple at Palampet in Telangana's Warangal has been conferred the tag of UNESCO World Heritage site, the Culture Ministry said on July 24.

"It gives me immense pleasure to share that @UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage tag to Ramappa Temple at Palampet, Warangal, Telangana.

"On behalf of the nation, particularly from people of Telangana, I express my gratitude to Hon PM @narendramodi for his guidance & support," Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet.

Ramappa temple, a 13th century engineering marvel named after its architect, Ramappa, was proposed by the government as its only nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag for the year 2019.

"Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
Tags: #India #Ramappa temple #Telangana #UNESCO
first published: Jul 25, 2021 07:21 pm

