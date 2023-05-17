Telangana teen tops Class 12 exam 2 years after running away with partner

The girl secured 945 marks in the state board exams and said that she aspired to become a professor. (Representational Photo).

A 17-year-old girl in Telangana topped the Class 12 exams, two years after running away from home with her partner.

The girl, a student of Kallam Anji Reddy Vocational Junior College, secured 945 marks in the state board exams and said that she had started talking to her parents again only recently.

"Just a month or two months ago, I resumed talking to my parents. When they learnt about my marks, they were really happy and asked me to come back. I haven’t really thought if I will go back," the girl told The Times of India.

The girl revealed that she wished to pursue a commerce degree and added that she would return only after she started earning.

"I have decided to opt for BCom because I can study and do some accountancy work and eventually become a professor. I want to go back home only after I earn," she added.

The report stated that the parents of the girl found about her relationship with a lower caste boy and she left her home and academics to run away with her partner. She was later found and rescued by the police as she was still underage.

The girl was then rejected by her family due to which she was sent to a children's home for girls. As per the guardians in the girl's home stay, she was always a bright kid and had even scored 10 on 10 in her SSC exams.

However, due to her separation from her partner, she prematurely discontinued her academics.

"I cannot really say that if I was with my partner, my studies would have ended. He(partner) knew I loved maths and would have encouraged me, but of course I would have to work and do all things alone," she said.