Telangana teen hit by train while making Instagram Reels video

A teenager was hit by a train while recording an Instagram Reels video in Telangana. Although he suffered grievous injuries in the accident, Chintakula Akshay Raju was lucky to escape with his life.

Raju was shooting a video near a railway track when he was hit by an approaching train. The 17-year-old was walking besides the track when he was knocked down by the impact of the high-speed train. His friend, who was recording the video, was heard warning him seconds before the train hit.

The incident occurred close to a railway track near the Kazipet Railway Station in Hanamkonda district of Telangana, according to Times Now. It was captured on camera by Raju’s friend, and the video is now being circulated as a cautionary tale.

(Disclaimer: Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised)

Raju, an engineering student, suffered serious head injuries in the accident. He also suffered injuries to his arms and legs. He was rushed to MGM Hospital in Warangal where he is now out of danger.

According to local reports, Raju and his friends were walking along the railway track near a pond when he came up with the idea of shooting an Instagram Reels video.

Authorities have repeatedly urged people against shooting videos near trains, but the dangerous trend continues. In February, four teenagers were run over by a train in Haryana while making videos for social media near the tracks.