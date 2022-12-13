Telangana man buys Rs 2.85 lakh KTM bike with 112 bags of Re 1 coins | Watch

In the newest addition to “dreams do come true” stories, a Telangana youth purchased a motorcycle he had forever wanted but his unusual payment method took the cake.

Venkatesh, a polytechnic student, took 112 bags filled with Re 1 coins to buy a KTM sports bike – a ride he had long wanted. He young man is a resident of Tarakarama Colony in Ramakrishnapur in Mancherial district.

Venkatesh, who also runs a YouTube channel, brought the bags of coins in a van. 112 bags, each weighing 10 kgs, were unloaded and then counted. The man says it took him a month to collect the coins and that he already had some 40,000 coins saved up from childhood. Then he exchanged the remaining amount at banks.

While the showroom employees were initially hesitant to accept the bags of coins as a payment method, they agreed soon after they realized the man’s passion for sports bikes. Venkatesh had been saving for a long time to purchase the bike – and his determination persuaded the employees of the KTM showroom to take half a day to count the coins and finally accept the payment.

The bike’s cost was around 2.85 lakh which Venkatesh was informed was covered by his savings.

They handed him the keys to his dream bike soon after. He has uploaded a video of his purchase in a YouTube video.

In March this year, another man from Tamil Nadu paid Rs 2.6 lakh in coins to purchase a bike. The man brought his savings of three years in a van and unloaded his possessions with wheelbarrows after which it took the showroom staff 10 hours to count everything.

Moneycontrol News

