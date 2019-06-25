App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Telangana farmer installs Trump’s life-size statue; worships it everyday

The farmer reportedly shelled out Rs 1.3 lakh from his own pocket to fund the statue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

Bussa Krishna, a farmer based in Telangana, has long been known for his devotion and blind faith in United States President Donald Trump. The ‘Trump bhakt’ took ‘hero worship’ to a new level, when he installed a six-feet, life-size statue of Trump on his birthday on June 14.

The farmer reportedly shelled out Rs 1.3 lakh from his own pocket to fund the statue.

Krishna, a resident of Jangaon district’s Konne village, claims to have performed an ‘abhishek’ (special puja) of the statue with milk, just like how it is done for other Hindu deities. He first gained media attention as an ardent ‘Trump fan’ when several pictures of him praying before a photo of Donald Trump had gone viral across social media platforms.

Apart from the large statue, he also has a photograph of Trump installed in his prayer room where he prays in front him along with other gods and goddesses as per media reports.

Close

Every morning, he reportedly applies teeka (vermillion) and turmeric to Trump’s photo while also offering him flowers and performing an aarti.

related news

The Telangana farmer started praying to Trump after he got news of a Telangana techie -- Srinivas Kuchibhotla – getting killed by a US Navy veteran inside a Kansas bar two years ago; it later turned out to be a case of hate crime.

Pained by the incident, Krishna decided that the only way that Trump and other Americans would learn to value the greatness of Indians would be through the public display of the love and affection that Indians have towards them. “That is why I started worshipping Trump with a hope that the prayers would reach him one day,” he said.

Dismissing allegations that he is praying to Trump only to gain publicity, the farmer said he prays with the hope that this would better US-India ties.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Krishna said: “I will offer prayers to the statue every day.”

He added: “I installed Trump's statue on his birthday, and I pray to him like a God. I saw Trump in my dreams on the day of the India vs Pakistan cricket match, and India won that day. Since that incident, I started keeping Trump's picture even as my phone wallpaper."
 

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 10:06 am

tags #Donald Trump #US President

