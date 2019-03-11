Telangana election date for Lok Sabha polls 2019: Single-phase voting on April 11

Moneycontrol News

The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced the full schedule of phase-wise and constituency-wise voting for Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls that begin on April 11.

In the high-stakes battle, candidates from major political parties including the BJP and the Congress in Telangana will be contesting for 17 seats/constituencies on April 11.

The poll panel also announced the Assembly election schedule for four states. Polling for the Assembly elections in four states — Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim — will happen simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the general elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Poll Type Constituency name State Poll date Phase Lok Sabha Adilabad Telangana Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Peddapalle Telangana Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Karimnagar Telangana Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Nizamabad Telangana Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Zahirabad Telangana Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Medak Telangana Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Malkajgiri Telangana Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Secunderabad Telangana Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Hyderabad Telangana Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Chevella Telangana Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Mahbubnagar Telangana Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Nagarkurnool Telangana Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Nalgonda Telangana Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Bhongir Telangana Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Warangal Telangana Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Mahabubabad Telangana Apr-11 1 Lok Sabha Khammam Telangana Apr-11 1

Let’s take a look at the constituency-wise voting dates for Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.