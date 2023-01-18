Tejasvi Surya under fire for allegedly opening IndiGo emergency door. What we know so far

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya is being slammed by opposition Congress amid reports that he accidentally opened the emergency exit door of an IndiGo plane after boarding at Chennai airport last month.The incident came to light on Tuesday when the country’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said that a passenger on an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Tiruchirappalli opened the emergency door on December 10 last year. The flight was delayed by two hours because of a security violation.

The agency said it had taken due note of the incident and has ordered a probe into it.

The passenger in question was allegedly Bengaluru South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, according to multiple media reports. Neither Surya nor his office have reacted to the reports so far.

According to reports, the cabin crew were briefing the passengers on the safety protocol to be followed when the incident happened.

Surya allegedly was sitting near one of the emergency exits and he was also briefed about the mandatory emergency procedures.

“He was listening to it carefully and minutes after that he pulled the lever resulting in the opening of the emergency exit. Immediately, we were all deplaned and made to sit in a bus,” media reports said quoting passengers.

Both IndiGo and the DGCA refused to confirm whether Tejasvi Surya was the passenger in question in their statement. "Tejasvi Surya is an example of what will happen if children playing games are given the proprietorship. An act of children's mischief by trying to open the emergency exit door of the plane has come to light. Why prank with the lives of passengers?" Karnataka Congress said. "What was the MP's intention? What plans were there to create a disaster? Why was he transferred to the back seat after apologising?," the Congress asked. "Why is this not being investigated?" it further asked. The aircraft, which was on the ground, was subject to mandatory engineering checks before it flew to Tiruchirapalli that day. A senior official at aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said the event was duly reported and that no safety was compromised.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE