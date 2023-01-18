 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tejasvi Surya under fire for allegedly opening IndiGo emergency door. What we know so far

Jan 18, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

The IndiGo aircraft, which was on the ground, was subject to mandatory engineering checks before it flew to Tiruchirapalli that day. The passenger in question was allegedly Bengaluru South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, according to multiple media reports.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya is being slammed by opposition Congress amid reports that he accidentally opened the emergency exit door of an IndiGo plane after boarding at Chennai airport last month.The incident came to light on Tuesday when the country’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said that a passenger on an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Tiruchirappalli opened the emergency door on December 10 last year. The flight was delayed by two hours because of a security violation.

The agency said it had taken due note of the incident and has ordered a probe into it.

The passenger in question was allegedly Bengaluru South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, according to multiple media reports. Neither Surya nor his office have reacted to the reports so far.

According to reports, the cabin crew were briefing the passengers on the safety protocol to be followed when the incident happened.

Surya allegedly was sitting near one of the emergency exits and he was also briefed about the mandatory emergency procedures.

“He was listening to it carefully and minutes after that he pulled the lever resulting in the opening of the emergency exit. Immediately, we were all deplaned and made to sit in a bus,” media reports said quoting passengers.