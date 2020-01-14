Tejasvi Surya distributes guidebooks to improve constituency's performance in SSLC exams

Coming up with a unique way to address educational concerns, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on January 14, distributed guidebooks among students.

The young parliamentarian gave out copies of Sanjeevini guides to students, hoping it would better their performance in Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations.

Surya visited the National High School to distribute 200 copies of the guidebook as his constituency – South Bengaluru – recorded “poor performance” in SSLC exams.

He later took to his official social media handle to share the pictures he had taken with the school students, while also discussing the initiative briefly.



We wish to address poor performance of B'luru South in SSLC exams under BEST project

To help students perform better, we're now distributing free copies of Sanjeevini Guides to all schools identified under project We distributed 200 copies at National High School today pic.twitter.com/l614JZxsZk — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) January 14, 2020

The young lawmaker is known for being active on Twitter, engaging constantly with his followers by opining on various topical issues raging in the country as well as those specific to his state and constituency.