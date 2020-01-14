App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 07:11 PM IST

Tejasvi Surya distributes guidebooks to improve constituency's performance in SSLC exams

Surya visited the National High School to distribute 200 copies of the guidebook as his constituency – South Bengaluru – recorded “poor performance” in SSLC exams.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Coming up with a unique way to address educational concerns, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on January 14, distributed guidebooks among students.

The young parliamentarian gave out copies of Sanjeevini guides to students, hoping it would better their performance in Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations.

He later took to his official social media handle to share the pictures he had taken with the school students, while also discussing the initiative briefly.

He wrote on Twitter: “We wish to address the poor performance of Bengaluru South in SSLC exams under BEST project to help students perform better. We are now distributing free copies of Sanjeevini Guides to all schools identified under the project.”

The young lawmaker is known for being active on Twitter, engaging constantly with his followers by opining on various topical issues raging in the country as well as those specific to his state and constituency.

He made a foray into politics during the 2019 national general elections, where he emerged victorious after defeating Congress candidate BK Hariprasad by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 07:11 pm

