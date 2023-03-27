Tejashwi Yadav, wife welcome baby: 'Gift in the form of a daughter'

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and his wife welcomed a baby girl on Monday. "God has gifted us a gem in the form of a daughter," he tweeted in Hindi, sharing a photo of him holding the newborn wrapped in a hospital swaddle.

Twitter was quick to congratulate the leader, with the likes of current Delhi Chief Minister wishing the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader.

"Many many congratulations to you and your entire family, Tejashwi ji, for this blessing of Mata Rani in the days of holy Navratri. Lots of love and blessings to daughter Rani, God bless your family always," he wrote on Twitter.

Yadav got married his long-term girlfriend Rachel Godinho in December 2021 at a function in South Delhi. Post the wedding, she changed her name to Rajeshwari Yadav. Yadav is the youngest of the seven children of Lalu Yadav and took over the reigns from his father when he was sent to jail.

Moneycontrol News