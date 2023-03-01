 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tehseen Poonawalla shares wife’s pic moments before welcoming baby: ‘All set to cut the cord’

Mar 01, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

Announcing their pregnancy over two months ago, Tehseen Poonawalla and Monicka Vadera Poonawalla wrote on Instagram. “Our perfect trio. Welcoming Baby Poonawalla this spring of 2023.”

Tehseen Poonawalla shared hospital photos before the birth of his first child. (Image credit: @tehseenp/Twitter)

Tehseen Poonawalla, political analyst and activist, on Wednesday shared photos of his wife Monicka and himself, moments before their welcomed their baby boy. The couple had announced their pregnancy last December.

Announcing the birth of their first child, Poonawalla tweeted, "We are pleased to announce the arrival of our son Zurvan - he who rules time and fate. Sending gratitude to the universe! Gratitude to the brilliant Docs and the support staff, the procedure was super fun and filled with laughter. Both @mvadera and Zurvan are doing magnificent." The post had pictures of him and his wife holding the newborn.

Shortly before the baby was born, Poonawalla shared a photo of himself wearing hospital scrubs, mask and a scrub cap.

“Wearing the scrubs, all set to cut umbilical cord! See you on the other side where we introduce ZTP to our SM family,” he tweeted.

Poonawalla, a regular presence on Indian news channels debates, routinely shares photos – personal and professional – on social media. He was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. He has over two lakh followers on Twitter.