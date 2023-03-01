Tehseen Poonawalla shares wife’s pic moments before welcoming baby: ‘All set to cut the cord’

Tehseen Poonawalla shared hospital photos before the birth of his first child. (Image credit: @tehseenp/Twitter)

Tehseen Poonawalla, political analyst and activist, on Wednesday shared photos of his wife Monicka and himself, moments before their welcomed their baby boy. The couple had announced their pregnancy last December.

Announcing the birth of their first child, Poonawalla tweeted, "We are pleased to announce the arrival of our son Zurvan - he who rules time and fate. Sending gratitude to the universe! Gratitude to the brilliant Docs and the support staff, the procedure was super fun and filled with laughter. Both @mvadera and Zurvan are doing magnificent." The post had pictures of him and his wife holding the newborn.



Shortly before the baby was born, Poonawalla shared a photo of himself wearing hospital scrubs, mask and a scrub cap.

“Wearing the scrubs, all set to cut umbilical cord! See you on the other side where we introduce ZTP to our SM family,” he tweeted.

Poonawalla, a regular presence on Indian news channels debates, routinely shares photos – personal and professional – on social media. He was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. He has over two lakh followers on Twitter.



“The mother... never seen a calmer person... We were laughing through the process and procedure and cracking jokes, loving this moment,” Poonawalla said in another tweet, with a photo of his wife on the operating table.

Responding to a Twitter user’s question, Poonawalla said they have preserved the newborn’s stem cells.

His followers sent the family good wishes and congratulations.

Announcing their pregnancy over two months ago, Tehseen Poonawalla and Monicka Vadera Poonawalla wrote on Instagram. “Our perfect trio. Welcoming Baby Poonawalla this spring of 2023.”

The couple also shared black-and-white pictures from their maternity photoshoot. Poonawalla subsequently shared photos from their baby shower too.

Monicka Vadera Poonawalla, a jewellery artist and a curator, is the founder of Poonawalla Foundation.

The couple got married in 2016 in a grand ceremony that saw heavy VIP presence, including Congress top brass Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.