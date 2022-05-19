Teen who tracks Musk’s jet now claims to have found Zuckerberg’s private plane

A teen claims to have tracked down the private jet of Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg

A teenager who found Internet fame for tracking Elon Musk’s private jet now claims to have found Mark Zuckerberg’s private aircraft. Jack Sweeney, 19, rose to viral fame for turning down $5,000 from Musk to stop tracking his private jet. Sweeney managed to keep tabs on the movement of the billionaire’s jet using bots to scrape air traffic data that is available publicly.



Well jackpot @ZuccJet should be completely accurate now. We’ve found Mark Zuckerberg’s jet N68885. Numerous trips point it being his. pic.twitter.com/ycxsXoddqT

— Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) May 18, 2022

On Wednesday, Sweeney shared a picture of the jet he that, according to him, belongs to Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg . “We’ve found Mark Zuckerberg’s jet N68885. Numerous trips point it being his,” he wrote.

Sweeney had been tracking Zuckerberg’s jet on a Twitter account called @ZuccJet. In April, however, he had announced that the jet “was no longer being used by Mr Zuckerberg,” Independent reported.

Yesterday, though, Sweeney told his Twitter followers that he had managed to find the Facebook CEO’s private jet. The jet’s travel history correlated with Zuckerberg’s, he said. The @ZuccJet Twitter account has been automated to track jet N68885.

Spokespeople for Meta and Zuckerberg's family office did not respond to Insider’s request for a comment.

In February this year, Sweeney turned down Musk’s offer of $5,000 to stop tracking his plane and instead demanded $50,000 or an internship. Elon Musk had first reached out to Sweeney in November 2021 and asked him to stop tracking flight movements over privacy concerns.

"Elon said he wanted the account down for safety reasons, but I don't know if I believe that. I just think he doesn't want people knowing where he is," Sweeney said, according to a Bloomberg report.

The Twitter account tracking Musk’s jet remained active after the billionaire did not respond to Sweeney’s counter-offer.





