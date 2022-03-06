Teen who tracked Elon Musk's jet is now tracking Vladimir Putin, Russian oligarchs

Jack Sweeney has recently begun tracking Russian President Vladimir Putin's jets.

A 19-year-old college student in the United States, who tracked Tesla CEO Elon Musk's private jet online, has a new aviation-themed target: Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country's oligarchs.



Now I've set up @RussiaYachts not automated yet but we'll be keeping watch and posting updates. https://t.co/QdciPnHofh

— Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) March 6, 2022

Jack Sweeney, who rejected Musk's $5,000 offer to delete his Twitter account, recently launched two new automated Twitter handles - @RUOligarchJets and @Putinjet - following Russia 's invasion of Ukraine . The profiles have nearly 300,000 followers combined and provide updates of the private jets' movements along with pictures of maps locating them.



A Russian state plane is headed west towards the US it looks. RA-96019 as RSD088 pic.twitter.com/gVyy4bs8KI — Russian VIP & Putin Jets (@PutinJet) March 5, 2022

Sweeney told the Wall Street Journal that people have long been telling him to start Twitter accounts like this, and those requests ramped up after sanctions took aim at Russia's richest.

Russia's oligarchs have been facing economic chaos at home and punishment by the West after Putin ordered the military operation in Ukraine. The United States and its allies have responded by sanctioning wealthy individuals who are close to the Kremlin.

Some of the jets tracked by the accounts include Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, businessman Alisher Usmanov and Leonid Mikhelson, the billionaire chairman of Russian gas producer Novatek, reported ABC13.

With the Tesla CEO, Sweeney had used a bot to track his jet and post updates on Elon Musk’s Jet. Alerted to the security risk posed by the Twitter handle, Musk had asked the teenager to take it down in a private message in 2021. He had even offered him $5,000 to delete the account.

But the offer was not good enough for the ambitious teenager, who asked if he could raise it to $50K. Sweeney said he would use the money for college and eventually to buy a Tesla. Musk then blocked the teen from all his social media accounts.