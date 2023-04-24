 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Teen uses great-grandmother's cannabis butter to make muffins for school

AFP
Apr 24, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

A 73-year-old woman in Australia faced a pre-sentencing hearing last week, after admitting to a count of supplying or administering a controlled drug to a child, court documents showed.

A judge said it was "somewhat concerning" that the elderly defendant knew the teen would share the muffins with friends.

An Australian great-grandmother said she is "extremely remorseful" after letting a teenager use her cannabis butter to cook a batch of muffins to share with friends at school.

Pam Annette Bickerton, 73, faced a pre-sentencing hearing at Adelaide Magistrates Court last week, after admitting to a count of supplying or administering a controlled drug to a child, court documents showed.

She had prepared the drug-laced butter to help deal with a sleeping disorder, the April 19 court hearing heard, according to a report in the Adelaide Advertiser.

The teenager, who has not been identified, woke up the great-grandmother to ask to use the cannabis butter for some muffins, the court was reportedly told.