Teen girls beat up molester in public. Video goes viral

A 17-year-old girl from Behrampur in Odisha decided to take matters into her own hands and with the help of her sister, beat up a molester in public in Ahmedabad, the video of which has gone viral.

In the video, the man can be seen lying on the floor even as one of the girls hits him with a belt and kicks him while the other girl can be seen arguing with the public around them.



A case was filed with the local police and the report stated that the girl's mother said after a while they had left for school and college, she received a call informing her that both the girls had grabbed a man who had been stalking her younger daughter.

"When my younger daughter was going to school on her bicycle at 6. 45am on Thursday, Vijay Sarkate forcibly held her hand and tried to give her a gift. When she refused to accept it, he put the gift in her bag and forcibly kissed and molested her. My daughter returned home and cried a lot," the mother explained.

On Friday morning, the man blocked the younger girl's path and grabbed her hand. Her elder sister, who was waiting nearby, rushed in and two of them beat up the man. Later, they were helped by other school students.

