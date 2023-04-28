Teen gets accepted at over 170 colleges, hopes for Guinness world record

A student in the United States has received acceptance in 170 colleges and was offered $9 million in scholarships. 16-year-old Louisiana-based student Dennis Maliq Barnes said that his intention was not to get accepted in as many colleges as he did when he began the application process in August 2022, but he focused on applying in as much colleges as he could.

"As I applied to more schools, as my numbers went up, with the financial aid and acceptances into universities, I became intrigued," Barnes told CNN in an interview.

"It was never really a surprise for me once I reached that number," he added.

As per school officials, Barnes' feat has created a new record and they have reached out to the Guinness Book of World Records. Barnes has a GPA of 4.98 and is graduating two years early.

Moneycontrol News