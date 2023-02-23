Teen Airdrops hoax bomb threat to passengers on US flight, arrested

A teenager in the US has been arrested after he sent a bomb threat to passengers through Apple Airdrop on an American Airlines flight.

The plane was in taxi in El Paso, Texas, when several passengers received an Airdrop message that said: “I have a bomb. Would like to share a photo.”

The plane had to return to the gate where the FBI West Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force and bomb squad conducted a search of the aircraft and finally concluding that it was a hoax. The plane finally reached its destination in Chicago more than five hours as scheduled.

The unidentified student, who was returning from a humanitarian trip in Texas, confessed to the crime and his phone that had evidence of his involvement was seized by authorities. He is a native of Pennsylvania.

The student has been detained by the El Paso Juvenile Probation Department and faces one count of creating a false report or alarm. Airdrop allows iPhone users to transfer files to other Mac users within 30 feet of each other wirelessly without an internet connection – similar to Bluetooth in Android phones. Several times in the past unruly passengers have made hoax bomb threat calls. In India, it’s a common phenomenon with many disgruntled passengers, unhappy with delay or diversions, have made such claims on social media and calls to create panic.

Moneycontrol News