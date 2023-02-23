 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Teen Airdrops hoax bomb threat to passengers on US flight, arrested

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST

The unidentified student confessed to the crime and his phone that had evidence of his involvement was seized by authorities.

The American Airlines flight reached Chicago five hours later than scheduled. (Representative Image)

A teenager in the US has been arrested after he sent a bomb threat to passengers through Apple Airdrop on an American Airlines flight.

The plane was in taxi in El Paso, Texas, when several passengers received an Airdrop message that said: “I have a bomb. Would like to share a photo.”

The plane had to return to the gate where the FBI West Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force and bomb squad conducted a search of the aircraft and finally concluding that it was a hoax. The plane finally reached its destination in Chicago more than five hours as scheduled.

The unidentified student, who was returning from a humanitarian trip in Texas, confessed to the crime and his phone that had evidence of his involvement was seized by authorities. He is a native of Pennsylvania.