    Teddy bear on Mars? NASA image captures patterns on craters

    Scientists operating the HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) crunched the data that made it back to Earth, and have now published a picture of the Teddy bear face on Mars.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
    The beaming face of a cute-looking teddy bear appears to have been carved into the surface of Mars. (Image credit: HiRISE/Twitter)

    Yogi, Paddington and Winnie the Pooh, move over. There's a new bear in town. Or on Mars, anyway.

    The beaming face of a cute-looking teddy bear appears to have been carved into the surface of our nearest planetary neighbor, waiting for a passing satellite to discover it.

    And when the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter passed over last month, carrying aboard the most powerful camera ever to venture into the Solar System, that's exactly what happened.

    Scientists operating the HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment), which has been circling Mars since 2006, crunched the data that made it back to Earth, and have now published a picture of the face.