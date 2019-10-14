'Tech'tober: Redmi Note 8 series and other smartphones launching this week

October has been a busy month for tech enthusiasts who have been witnessing the launch of many smartphones. This week, there are three smartphones scheduled to launch in India and other international markets.

Here’s a list of smartphones with some of their details launching during the third week of October, aka ‘Tech’tober.

Google Pixel 4

Undoubtedly, Google Pixel 4 is one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of 2019. Apart from its expectations on the camera-front, the Pixel smartphone has been a victim of a flood of leaks. We practically know all the possible specifications of the Pixel 3, including its expected price.

Based on several rumours and reports, Pixel 4 would have a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, whereas the Pixel 4 XL would have 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display. Both the screens would have a 90Hz high refresh rate. The Google flagship would have a thick bezel, instead of a notch, for housing the Project Soli chip for Motion sensing and face unlock feature.

The face unlock feature on the Pixel 4 will use multiple sensors to identify a user’s face, including infrared, RGB and depth. Motion sensing, on the other hand, would allow users to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving their hand.

In terms of optics, Pixel 4 is confirmed to get an upgrade with dual-cameras at the back. There are reports of the rear 12MP primary camera getting a faster f/1.73 aperture. Pixel 4’s camera is also said to get astrophotography features this year. The secondary 16MP sensor would have telephoto capabilities.

Performance unit would include a Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL reportedly include 2,800 mAh and 3,700 mAh battery, respectively.

Google could launch the Pixel 4 in as many as seven colour options, according to a recent report. There are also rumours about Google dropping a surprise and unveiling a 5G variant of the Pixel 4 at the Made by Google 2019 event.

Pixel 4 is said to be priced at CAD 1049.95 (roughly Rs 56,300) and CAD 1199.95 (roughly Rs 64,400) for the 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The Pixel 4 XL could be launched for CAD 1199.95 and CAD 1359.95 (roughly Rs 73,000) for the 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

Google Pixel 4 would launch on October 15 in the US.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed the December launch of Realme X2 Pro in India. The company’s flagship device would be unveiled on October 15 in China.

Realme has been building hype for the launch of Realme X2 Pro. The company has already confirmed most of the Realme X2 Pro specifications through various teasers and hints on its social media platforms.

Confirmed specifications include a 90Hz Fluid Display, Snapdragon 855+, 50W VOOC charging support and a quad-camera setup with 20x hybrid zoom.

Realme X2 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.5-inch screen with a water-drop notch on top. The Snapdragon 855 SoC is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Realme is expected to launch the X2 Pro in three variants, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

Optics at the back would feature a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. The camera module is also confirmed to get a 115-degree ultra-wide sensor and a portrait lens. There will be a telephoto lens that would shoot up to 20x hybrid zoom.

Realme X2 Pro could launch in China for Yuan 2,999 (roughly Rs 30,000).

Redmi Note 8 series

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of its Redmi Note 8 series in India on October 16. The company is teasing the smartphone’s features, particularly the 64MP quad-camera setup and the performance unit.

Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro were launched last month in China.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD panel with a Dot notch on top. The dewdrop-style notch on the front of the phone houses a 20MP selfie camera. On the back, the Note 8 Pro gets a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP cameras.

Under the hood, Redmi Note 8 Pro would get powered by a MediaTek Helios G90T SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. There is also a massive 4,500 mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charging support. The device runs on Android Pie with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

The standard Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The notch houses a 13MP front camera for selfies.

Optics on the Redmi Note 8 features a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. The other three sensors are the same as the ‘Pro’ variant.

Performance unit includes a Snapdragon 665 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.