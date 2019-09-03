'Tech'tember: 10 most anticipated smartphones launching this month

If you are someone who loves smartphones or, at least, stays updated with technology related news, September’s a treat for you. The month of September is usually when smartphone manufacturers launch anticipated devices, ranging from budget to flagship category. While some launches are confirmed, other smartphones are strongly rumoured to be unveiled this month.

Here is a list of most anticipated smartphones launching this month.

1. iPhone 11

The iPhone is arguably one of the most anticipated smartphones and a rumour-mill favourite. Apple is confirmed to host a keynote on September 10 at the Steve Jobs Theater, where it would unveil new products.

The Cupertino-based giant would launch three new iPhones this year, which would sport significant upgrades in camera and other internals. Apple is also expected to launch a bunch of more products and services alongside the iPhones at its Fall event. These products are expected to make their way soon to the Indian market.

2. OnePlus 7T series

Chinese device-maker OnePlus is rumoured to launch the ’T’ variants of the OnePlus 7 series. The smartphones would make their global debut in India in September if we go by the rumours. Alongside the smartphones, OnePlus could also launch its first TV, called OnePlus TV on September 26 in India.

Alleged leaked specifications of the OnePlus 7T suggest that it could regain its flagship killer title.

Like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T is said to get a 90Hz refresh rate Quad HD+ display and Snapdragon 855+.

Although, the OnePlus 7T Pro would look similar to its predecessor, it is expected to get internal hardware and software upgrades.

3. Vivo Z1x

Vivo has launched quite a number of smartphones in India with its most recent ones being the Z1Pro and S1. The company is launching a new Z-series smartphone called the Z1x on September 6 in India. Vivo has already confirmed some specifications of the Z1x like an AMOLED display with a water-drop notch and an in-display fingerprint scanner, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor (most-likely Snapdragon 712), a triple-camera setup, etc.

4. Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2

HMD Global could unveil more than one smartphone at the IFA Berlin 2019. The company has scheduled its first-ever IFA Berlin appearance on September 5 and is expected to launch the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2.

The Nokia 7.2 has been spotted several times on the internet and even accidentally confirmed to launch at the IFA Berlin 2019. It would sport a Lumia-like circular camera module at the back housing triple cameras and LED flash.

5. Huawei Mate 30 series

Huawei’s second flagship lineup, the Mate 30 series, is amongst the most talked-about smartphones this year. There are high expectations from the Mate 30 series, especially its camera performance after the P30 series.

Recently, an alleged promotional poster showed that Mate 30 Pro with a circular camera module housing quad-cameras. The Mate 30 Pro would also have a curved-edge display with a wide-notch for the rumoured 3D face unlock system.

Huawei has confirmed that its Mate 30 series would launch on September 19.

6. Realme XT

Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme XT in India before Diwali 2019. The smartphone is rumoured to launch in India by the end of September. Realme has kept the launch details under wraps but has unwrapped the specifications of Realme XT.

The USP of Realme XT is its quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. Other specifications include an FHD+ (1080*2340) Super AMOLED display with a dewdrop notch and Snapdragon 712 SoC.

7. Vivo Nex 3

Vivo NEX 3 is one of the most uniquely designed smartphones of the year. Launching this month, the Nex 3 sports a Waterfall display that is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. The display features the same curvature seen on devices like the Galaxy Note 10 series and the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, the curve on the NEX 3 screen covers little more of the sides than that of the Note 10 duo and OnePlus 7 Pro.

It would also feature a wide pop-up camera, suggesting two front cameras. While rumours in the past have hinted at a 64-megapixel primary sensor, the secondary sensor is most likely expected to be an ultrawide lens. So far as the third sensor is concerned, it is mostly expected to be a telephoto lens.

8. Motorola One Zoom

Motorola could launch the One Zoom during IFA Berlin 2019. The smartphone is rumoured to house a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. The other three sensors would include an ultra-wide sensor, a telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom and a depth sensor.

Unlike typical Motorola devices, the One Zoom is rumoured to be a non-Android One device. It could also come with Amazon’s Alexa pre-installed. Like other One-series smartphones, the One Zoom would feature a 21:9 CineVision display with a water-drop notch.

9. LG Dual-Screen Smartphone

LG is confirmed to launch a new detachable dual-screen smartphone, most-likely the V60 ThinQ.

A 15-second teaser video uploaded on Instagram shows a clock with the hour hand moving from 6’o clock to 12’o clock in a half-face watch screen, indicating an upgraded movement of the second screen of V50, which can be positioned at either 104 degree or 180 degrees, The attachment screen could be connected to the phone using pogo pins.

10. Possible surprises by Samsung

Alongside these smartphones, we may see some surprise launches from Samsung, which may launch some smartphones from its Galaxy A or Galaxy M-series.

