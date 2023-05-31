A 'techbro tour' of Bengaluru: Twitter helps startup investor plan outing

Ritesh Banglani's tweet received several responses, with many posting their suggestions. (Photo credit: Screengrab from linkedin.com/riteshbanglani).

Stellaris Venture Partners co-founder Ritesh Banglani on Wednesday asked for suggestions on Twitter as to where he could take a friend of his on a "techbro tour of Bangalore".

"So I've offered to take a friend on a "techbro tour of Bangalore". What are the must-dos (I have Araku and Rameshwaram on my list already)? Where do the APMs at Cred hang out? Where is the startup bubble so watertight that Bangalore has no chance of sneaking in? TIA," Baglani wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.



The tweet received several responses, with many posting their suggestions.

"You wouldn't want to miss the Third Wave in HSR for startup bros + a trip to any badminton court is a must to see the top quality techbros," one user wrote.

"Goofing around startup offices in Koramangala/Indiranagar/HSR, Thirdwave darshan, getting Mokobara bag, Generative AI meetup, VC name-dropping in random conversation, Drinking at bobs, Booking cab, if single-bumble/hinge," another user wrote.

"Drink coffee at one of the Third waves (of the three) in Koramangala, and ride on a Yulu to show the other three. WeWork Atlanta. Arogya Aahar at Agara. Drive down / boat down (dep on rain that day) ORR to show what tech-bros are not. Show the fires of Bellandur lake, if lucky," a third user wrote.

In addition to Stellaris Venture Partners, Banglani is also a Board Member at Mfine & Vogo, Propelld and BeepKart and Hypto. On his Twitter bio, Banglani has also mentioned cricket as one of his interests.

