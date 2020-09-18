Is Tech Mahindra tying up with a US-based football team? Anand Mahindra's tweet leaves tweeple guessing

Tech Mahindra seems to be making a new move in the National Football League (NFL). In 2018, the company signed a four-year technology partnership deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, it seems like the company is gearing up to make another big move in the NFL.



Morning quiz. Why on earth am I posting these pics? (Wrong answer: I’m planning to start an American football league in India!) The best, knowledgeable answer gets a scale model of a Mahindra vehicle/truck. pic.twitter.com/kVOlYYFqw6

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 18, 2020



IT firm Tech Mahindra today has signed a four-year technology partnership deal with US-based football team Jacksonville Jaguars. And they are in talk with six more clubs. This partnership is part of Mahindra effort to engage with local community in markets where is it present.

— RUHI (@RUHI_S_) September 18, 2020

In a recent tweet, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group asked is followers if they could guess the reason behind his latest post.Mahindra’s followers were quick to reply, with one user (@RUHI_S) suggesting that the company is set to sign a deal with six more clubs in the NFL.While some users speculate that a new deal is in the works with more clubs, some users think that Mahindra’s post is focused on achieving the next set of goals for the company.Another common factor in all four pictures is the Tech Mahindra branding on the jersey of the Jacksonville Jaguars. What do you think?