172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|tech-mahindra-signing-partnership-deal-with-a-us-football-team-anand-mahindras-tweet-leaves-tweeple-guessing-5856291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is Tech Mahindra tying up with a US-based football team? Anand Mahindra's tweet leaves tweeple guessing

New kits, new deals, new goals?

Moneycontrol News

Tech Mahindra seems to be making a new move in the National Football League (NFL). In 2018, the company signed a four-year technology partnership deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, it seems like the company is gearing up to make another big move in the NFL.

In a recent tweet, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group asked is followers if they could guess the reason behind his latest post.

Mahindra’s followers were quick to reply, with one user (@RUHI_S) suggesting that the company is set to sign a deal with six more clubs in the NFL.

While some users speculate that a new deal is in the works with more clubs, some users think that Mahindra’s post is focused on achieving the next set of goals for the company.
Another common factor in all four pictures is the Tech Mahindra branding on the jersey of the Jacksonville Jaguars. What do you think?
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 02:12 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra #Tech Mahindra #Twitter

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.