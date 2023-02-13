Tech layoffs will impact airline industry, says Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss

Virgin Atlantic CEO cited the examples of Virgin Atlantic and US airline Delta that fly to cities such as to San Francisco, Seattle and Austin.

Virgin Atlantic’s CEO, Shai Weiss, said the mass layoffs by major tech companies in the US and the UK “has an impact” on the travel industry. “The changes in the tech world, which we are, of course, exposed to… these are big travelers across the Atlantic and beyond,” Weiss told Fox Business.

“When they make decisions to reduce their workforce it will impact the travel industry more broadly.”

He cited the examples of Virgin Atlantic and US airline Delta that fly to cities such as to San Francisco, Seattle and Austin which have a large number of tech companies. With the mass job cuts, air travel to and from their cities could be affected, he fears.

Tens of thousands of people across the world have lost their jobs in the past few months as global technology giants are on a layoff spree globally. Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Meta, Twitter, Stripe, Lyft, Affirm and CloudKitchens are among companies that have sacked employees recently or frozen hiring in the face of sluggish consumer spending, higher interest rates and surging inflation worldwide.

Thousands of laid off employees are taking to social networking sites such as LinkedIn to share their ordeal and seek new opportunities.

According to The Washington Post, nearly two lakh IT workers have been laid off since November last year, including some record numbers in companies like Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon.

As per some industry insiders, between 30 to 40 per cent of them are Indian IT professionals, a significant number of whom are on H-1B and L1 visas.