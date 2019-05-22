Teachers, staff of Pune school raise money to fund peon’s wedding

Ankush Bhosale, a peon at the SVS High School in Khadki, Pune, recently got married. It would have been a normal affair, save for the special gesture by the school staff, that decided to come together to collect funds and arrange the wedding of their colleague.

Bhonsale had been associated with this school, one of the oldest in Pune, for the last two and a half years. The twenty-four-year-old tied the knot last Sunday in a ceremony inside the school premises, which was attended by around 400 people from the school fraternity, including former principals and retired teachers as per a report by The Indian Express.

Brother to three married sisters, Bhonsale had lost all hopes of marriage due to his financial inabilities. “My mother died of blood cancer eight months ago. Until the time she passed away, she kept urging me to tie the knot. She was worried there would be no one to take care of me after her. However, due to her illness and the subsequent expenses, I could not get married,” he said.

It was when he discussed his plight with the school principal Gowri Santhanam, did things turn positive. Gowri assured him of the staff’s support for his marriage. Speaking on the touching gesture, Santhanam said: “He is our colleague and that’s why we have rallied around him.”

For his wedding, the school’s premises and the shamiana was provided free of cost. In addition, the school authorities also sent out 300 invitations and arranged for lunch.

Talking about this gracious act, A Kanraj, the general secretary of the school said such gestures are worth emulating. “Such kind deeds go a long way to weave together various communities and uphold a positive picture of the society,” he said.