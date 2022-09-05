English
    Teachers' Day 2022: Wishes, quotes to share with your mentors

    Happy Teachers' Day: Let your teachers know you are thinking of them today.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 05, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
    Happy Teachers' Day!

    Students across India will mark Teachers' Day today, organising events for their educators and sending them messages of appreciation. You might not be a student anymore but must have fond memories of your teachers back in school and college.

    Here are some wishes you can send them on Teachers' Day and let them know how they helped you become the person you are today:

    Good teachers are the reason ordinary students can dream of extraordinary things. Happy Teachers' Day.

    Your words have helped light up our future. We wish you a very happy Teachers' Day.

    It's the day to thank you favourite teachers. It's the day to thank you favourite teachers.

    Thank you for making our lessons so enlightening. Happy Teachers' Day.

    Teaching is the profession that informs other professions.  Happy Teachers' Day.

    You are an amazing teacher and you deserve the best. I wish you joy, success and health.

    You are a person with a heart of gold and inspire me to be better everyday. Happy Teachers' Day to you.

    It was so wonderful to have been taught by a capable teacher like you. I really miss your classes. Happy Teachers' Day.

    i Show your teachers the kindness they showed you.

    Dear teacher, your inspiring words and kindness have made a huge difference in my life. Thank you for making me what I am today. Sending you the warmest wishes and hoping that you have a lovely day.

    Thank you for investing a lot of your valuable in me. Without you, I wouldn't have made it big in life. Happy Teachers Day to you. Have a blissful day knowing your students love and adore you.
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 08:50 am
