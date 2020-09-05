Teachers Day 2020: Movies to watch on re-learning, innovating and evolving

Violins begin to play for Shah Rukh Khan when Sushmita Sen sashays into the high school, books and files tucked in the crook of her hand, her perfect hair swaying behind her. Each time And you watched Main Hoon Na wishing your chemistry teacher looked a little like her, then the best boy in class would never score those three marks more than you every single time! Never forgot this as I usually rush to make it to the train early in the morning, find the filter coffee vendor at Churchgate station and go batty trying to wave down a cab to college. Never thought that as a teacher one would have to compete with celluloid versions, be it the gorgeous Ms.Sen or Michelle Pffeifer shaping Dangerous Minds.

And then came 2020. We were forced into isolation. We learnt to cook and clean and bake and zoom with the family. We learnt to watch news with fear and Netflixed until we would break into Korean phrases to express despair at the forced lockdowns. We did what could be deemed ridiculous because everyone was doing it: we clapped hands, beat thalis, and lit lamps and rolled our eyes when we were expected to chant, asking a virus to vamoose. Our vocabulary expanded to include ‘WFH’, ‘PPE’ and ‘asymptomatic’. All was good until I had to meet students in the new academic year online!

Persuasion went from wide-eyed students entering the hallowed halls of college to teachers staring at the unblinking green light on their laptops and hoping the students were paying attention to the slides on shared screens and not asleep because they were recording the session.

Teachers Day 2020 is really about celebrating learning, evolving, reaching out to be understood like never before. In a net enabled world, teachers can no longer boast of being the single source of dissemination of information. The presence of COVID-19 has shattered the rigidity of yesterday’s education system, and we find ourselves exploring new ways of sharing information, ideas and instilling the joy of discovery in a smartphone enabled world.

In Martin Scorsese’s Silence (available on Amazon Prime Video), two students of a preacher leave their home to find out why their mentor fell off the grid, why his mission of disseminating the concept of Christianity in Japan seemingly failed. This film is so beautifully shot, you are transported to that rough world that Japan once was to see fabulous acting by Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver and the inimitable Liam Neeson. It’s about faith, or the lack thereof, the rigidity of beliefs, and how the powerful will bend and break the weak to their will.

This film will compel you to begin questioning the concept of right and wrong, your faith in systems advocated by upbringing and way of life, and the death of preconceived concepts. The film resonates with our time because we are learning how the old order hath changed and it has made way to the new. Change that has been violent and yet necessary: Darwin may have propagated the survival of the fittest, but now the only way we are all surviving is by staying connected. I am horrified at the entitlement to higher education of connected folks and yet amazed by the innovative ways students across this vast country are staying in touch with the rest of the world.

It is great fun to watch students create their own worlds with virtual backgrounds in the virtual class I teach, but I do miss the live interaction in a classroom sometimes. To watch students react to cinema I know they have not seen, or watching their faces discover Chomsky is rewarding, and I miss seeing that something in the lesson that kindles a spark of new ideas. Do students miss teachers like Mister Fletcher, I wonder?

You can watch this absolutely brilliant film Whiplash On Amazon Prime Video as I did, and think about how students are losing out on interpersonal learning experience. Videos from Julliard School of Music may soothe you into believing that you can learn online too, but can it replace the experience of being in Cornell or North Campus of Delhi University? How can you tell your kids about sneaking out of the Pilani campus and watching videos and eating jalebis…

Zhang Yimou's Not One Less narrates a gut wrenching tale of a very young substitute teacher who has been promised a princely sum of ten yuan if she manages to keep all the students in class. Barely a couple of years older than her students, she embarks on a perilous journey in search of one of her students who has run away from school to the big city to earn money for his family.

While you can make lists of movies and shows that show up when you search for the word teacher’ and reminisce about everything from Goodbye Mr.Chips to Imtihaan and Taare Zameen Par, but in these troubled times when you are forced to stay indoors and examine and reevaluate the way you live as families, watch School Life on Netflix to see how a teacher in the most troubled (read poorest) neighbourhoods in Paris has to learn to balance her classroom experiences with her tumultuous life at home.

We are all amused and now used to toddlers, pets and other members of our families step into zoom sessions workwise and lessons wise. I am always thrilled to know that parents are listening in to lessons, offering examples from films they have seen when the discussion is about regional cinema and I get to see how students live and interact with their families who will pass them a plate of poha during class.

Preparing a lesson once was a breeze, but now teachers have to unlearn the old ways, and find the will to evolve into multitasking beings that compete and best online resources that make sure that they remain relevant. Students will discover that it is harder to concentrate on theory from their beds. But there is fun in discovering that the grocer will deliver exactly in the middle of you telling the students to pay attention to the mise en scene…

Netflix has a silly, funny Indonesian film called Guru Guru Gokil on Netflix that will remind you what success really means. It celebrates in many ways teaching and learning lessons from life itself in a lighthearted way. One of my favourite thinkers of our times Eric Hoffer reiterates my feelings about teaching and learning in these unusual times: In a time of drastic change it is the learners who inherit the future. The learned usually find themselves equipped to live in a world that no longer exists.

Manisha Lakhe Is A Poet, Film Critic, Traveller, Founder Of Caferati — An Online Writer’s Forum, Hosts Mumbai’s Oldest Open Mic, And Teaches Advertising, Films And Communication.