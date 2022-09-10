Teabag used by Queen Elizabeth II sells for $12,000 after her death

A teabag once used by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II appeared on eBay hours after her death on Thursday evening. It was sold for a staggering $12,000 (Rs 9.5 lakh).

According to the listing, the teabag used by Queen Elizabeth II was smuggled out of Windsor Castle in 1998. The seller claimed that an exterminator hired to deal with the roach infestation of the ‘90s managed to smuggle the teabag out.

“It was used by Queen Elizabeth II Regina Britannia and smuggled out of Windsor Castle by the special exterminator who was called in to help Her Majesty cope with the great London roach infestations of the 1990s,” read the listing on eBay.

The seller, from Georgia in the US, said the teabag also came with a ‘certificate of authenticity’ issued by the Institute of Excellence in Certificates of Authenticity which reads: “Institute of Excellence in Certificates of Authenticity has determined beyond a doubt that the following statements are absolutely true:

“This is a teabag.

“It was featured in an online auction claiming to sell a teabag that was used by Queen Elizabeth and smuggled out of Windsor Castle by the special exterminator that was hired when roaches got out of control.”

The teabag is among the several collectables associated with Britain’s longest-reigning monarch that have appeared online in the wake of her death. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s figurehead for 70 years, died at her Scottish retreat in Balmoral at the age of 96.

After her death, her son Charles automatically succeeded to the throne. He will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony on Saturday.