TCS to announce hikes similar to earlier years. No layoffs

Amid massive layoffs by some of the biggest global and domestic companies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced it would give its employees a raise this year. The hike will be similar to what they have received in previous years, chief Human Resources officer Milind Lakkad said.

Speaking to news agency PTI, he said TCS, which employs over 6 lakh people, is not considering any layoffs as it believes in grooming talent for longer careers once it hires an employee.

"We don't do that (layoffs), we believe in grooming talent in the company (there will be) no layoffs," Lakkad said, replying to a specific question on whether there will be layoffs or involuntary attrition.

He said many companies are forced to take such a step because they hired more than they wanted while the 'cautious' TCS believes that once a staff member joins, it is the company's responsibility to make them productive and derive value.

Moneycontrol News