TCS to announce hikes similar to earlier years. No layoffs

Over the last year, TCS has hired over 2 lakh people including 1.19 lakh trainees.

Amid massive layoffs by some of the biggest global and domestic companies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced it would give its employees a raise this year. The hike will be similar to what they have received in previous years, chief Human Resources officer Milind Lakkad said.

Speaking to news agency PTI, he said TCS, which employs over 6 lakh people, is not considering any layoffs as it believes in grooming talent for longer careers once it hires an employee.

"We don't do that (layoffs), we believe in grooming talent in the company (there will be) no layoffs," Lakkad said, replying to a specific question on whether there will be layoffs or involuntary attrition.

He said many companies are forced to take such a step because they hired more than they wanted while the 'cautious' TCS believes that once a staff member joins, it is the company's responsibility to make them productive and derive value.

Read more: TCS secures $700-million deal from UK insurer, largest this fiscal

In cases where it finds a gap between the skill sets required and what certain employees possess, it focuses on training the employees by giving them more time, Lakkad added.

The top TCS official also said that the company is looking to hire workers laid off by other companies.

"It is a very large canvas, we are doing exciting work across different industries in different technologies. I think all of that requires some phenomenal talent to come in and participate. we are getting it obviously from startups, people who have actually done some good work in those companies and have short-term career challenges," he said.

Over the last year, TCS has hired over 2 lakh people including 1.19 lakh trainees.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read more: TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech net employees addition drops 93% in Q3FY23