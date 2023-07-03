Taylor Swift's fan dresses up as 'Anti-Hero' ghost after skipping work to attend concert

The fan dressed up as a ghost inspired by "Anti-Hero". (Image: @Local12/Twitter)

We don’t really need to tell you about Taylor Swift and her humoungous fan base. Well, the pop singer has millions of fans all over the world and they are absolutely gaga for her. So, it didn’t come as a surprise when one of the “Swifties” (a name that was coined for Taylor Swift fans) skipped work to attend her concert. The fan called in sick and dressed up as a ghost. Yes, you read that right. And to know about the inspiration behind it, you must read on further.

So, the Swift fan arrived at the Eras tour concert in Cincinnati this weekend dressed as a ghost. Inspired by “Anti-Hero”, the fan hid her identity by draping a bedsheet over her head and sunglasses to top it off. She even got in front of the camera for an interview with Cincinnati news station Local 12/WKRC-TV ahead of Saturday night’s show at Paycor Stadium, according to Billboard.

“I almost named my daughter’s middle name Taylor,” she said while standing in line for merchandise.

A video of the fan was shared on Twitter by Local 12/WKRC-TV.



Thousands are camped out in downtown Cincinnati ahead of the Taylor Swift merchandise truck opening for business... and that includes a couple of anonymous fans from Louisville skipping work. #swiftinnati #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/X6hY6OjjKF

— Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) June 29, 2023

As per Billboard, the “Anti-Hero” ghosts are a visual representation of the first verse of Swift’s Midnights single: “I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser. “Midnights become my afternoons. When my depression works the graveyard shift, all of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room.”