English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Taylor Swift's fan dresses up as 'Anti-Hero' ghost after skipping work to attend concert

    A Taylor Swift fan skipped her work and called in sick to attend her Eras tour concert in Cincinnati over the weekend. The fan was dressed as a ghost inspired by 'Anti-Hero'.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 03, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST
    Taylor Swift fan

    The fan dressed up as a ghost inspired by "Anti-Hero". (Image: @Local12/Twitter)

    We don’t really need to tell you about Taylor Swift and her humoungous fan base. Well, the pop singer has millions of fans all over the world and they are absolutely gaga for her. So, it didn’t come as a surprise when one of the “Swifties” (a name that was coined for Taylor Swift fans) skipped work to attend her concert. The fan called in sick and dressed up as a ghost. Yes, you read that right. And to know about the inspiration behind it, you must read on further.

    So, the Swift fan arrived at the Eras tour concert in Cincinnati this weekend dressed as a ghost. Inspired by “Anti-Hero”, the fan hid her identity by draping a bedsheet over her head and sunglasses to top it off. She even got in front of the camera for an interview with Cincinnati news station Local 12/WKRC-TV ahead of Saturday night’s show at Paycor Stadium, according to Billboard.

    “I almost named my daughter’s middle name Taylor,” she said while standing in line for merchandise.


    A video of the fan was shared on Twitter by Local 12/WKRC-TV.

    Related stories

    As per Billboard, the “Anti-Hero” ghosts are a visual representation of the first verse of Swift’s Midnights single: “I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser. “Midnights become my afternoons. When my depression works the graveyard shift, all of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room.”

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #concert #Taylor Swift
    first published: Jul 3, 2023 06:57 pm