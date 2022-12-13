 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taylor Swift to make her film directing debut

AFP
Dec 13, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Taylor Swift is the only solo artist to win two best direction awards at the MTV Music Video Awards.

Taylor Swift last year wrote and directed the 15-minute-long short film "All Too Well".

Pop megastar Taylor Swift is set to direct a feature-length film, US media reported Friday.

The singer-songwriter behind hits like "Shake It Off" has written a script that will be produced by Searchlight Pictures, Variety and others reported.

"Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller," Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said.

"It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."

Details about the feature, including its plot and casting, were not made available.

The American superstar last year wrote and directed the 15-minute-long short film "All Too Well," which served as the music video for the re-recorded and expanded version of her 2012 song, and has behind-the-scenes credits on several other of her music videos.