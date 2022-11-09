Taylor Swift on why 2022 US midterm elections are important, 'more than any year in modern history'

US midterm elections: Taylor Swift urged people to cast their votes.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift said the midterm elections in the United States will impact people this year “more than any year in modern history”. Urging people reproductive healthcare, and our ability to make our government work for us to cast their votes, she said the crucial polls will affect fundamental rights, basic reproductive healthcare and people’s ability to make their government work for them.

“Remember to vote today! It’s Election Day in the United States. This year, more than any year in modern history, the Midterm Elections will affect our access to fundamental rights, basic reproductive healthcare, and our ability to make our government work for us,” Swift posted on Instagram Stories.

Over 46 million Americans voted ahead of Election Day, either by mail or in person, according to data from the US Election Project, news agency Reuters reported.

Based on early returns, Republicans were favoured to wrest control of the US House of Representatives away from President Joe Biden's Democrats, though the prospects of a "red wave" appeared to have dimmed.

The US president's party has traditionally lost seats in midterm elections, with Republicans roaring back after the first two years of both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. However, a Republican wave failed to materialise in the polls fought against a backdrop of stubbornly high inflation and fears for US democracy.