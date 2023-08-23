Taylor Swift lookalike slammed for impersonating singer, tricking fans. Watch

Fans of Taylor Swift and other social media users slammed Ashley Leechin.

American TikToker and singer Ashley Leechin, who is also dubbed a lookalike of Taylor Swift, was recently slammed for “tricking” fans. Leechin, who has an uncanny resemblance to the global sensation, pranked people by impersonating her.

A video of the same was shared on Instagram by a content creator named Victor Galvan. In the clip, Leechin can be seen roaming around popular tourist attractions in Los Angeles, dressed like Swift, with her signature red lip and huge black sunglasses too.

Leechin also had an entourage of bodyguards to trick people. She got clicked with Swift’s fans while impersonating the pop singer.

“Fake Taylor Swift prank,” read the caption of the video shared by Galvan.

Watch the viral video here:



Fans of Swift and other social media users slammed Leechin for impersonating the “August” singer and tricking her fans like this.

“This is weird behaviour,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “This is so disgusting, but this can be proof for Taylor to sue them. Especially Ashley she needs to seek help.”

A third user remarked, “Taylor should sue them or get a restraining order against that Ashley.”

A fourth user wrote, “There’s a special place in hell for everyone on this prank. there’s nothing fun about mobs and not having privacy.”

After the severe backlash, Leechin issued a clarification and said, “Please don't expect me to turn off my comments, stop making content or disappear for that matter. It is called freedom of speech for a reason and you have as much air as you want to say what you need to say. The videos surfacing are taken way out of context & I just want to say to those who have messaged me and have said very kind things, I see you and I thank you. I just hope those who are angry over speculation do not dwell on this and can eventually enjoy their day."