Taylor Swift hands out $55 million in bonuses to everyone working on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour performance in Kansas City (Image credit: @taylorswift/Instagram)

Taylor Swift is making it rain. The popstar has reportedly given out bonuses totalling $55 million to everyone working on her sold-out Eras Tour. According to People Magazine, dancers, sound technicians, caterers, riggers etc all received sizeable cheques from the 33-year-old singer as a thank you for working on the superhit tour.

Earlier this week, TMZ also reported that Taylor Swift gifted truckers on her tour $100,000 each for hauling tour equipment across the US. The news was confirmed by Michael Scherkenbach, founder and CEO of Shomotion trucking company, who told CNN that the “generous” tip exceeded the normal expected bonus.

“The typical amount is $5,000 to $10,000 each. So this large amount is unbelievable,” Scherkenbach said.

He refused to disclose how many members of his staff received $100,000 from Taylor Swift, but said that around 50 trucking crew worked on the Eras Tour.

Scherkenbach revealed that Swift called a meeting of truckers before her Los Angeles concert. “We’re in L.A. and I call a meeting on Monday to go over the rundown for the L.A. concerts this week at SoFi Stadium,” he said. While the Grammy-winner herself was not present at the meeting, her father, Scott Swift, made a surprise appearance and handed out letters from Swift to the crew.

“Scott gave a speech saying that he had discussed this with Taylor and they thought that it was only right that everybody received a bonus. Taylor insisted on writing a handwritten note to each driver and [added] a wax seal on the envelope with her monogram,” Scherkenbach said.

Swift has experienced record-breaking success with her Eras Tour, raking in $1 billion in sales. In fact, her astounding ticket sales have provided a boost to the US tourism industry with a surge in hotel bookings.