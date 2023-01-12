 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tatjana Patitz, the 'original supermodel', dies at 56

Jan 12, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

Tatjana Patitz was among a handful of women of the 1980s and 90s whose looks and style catapulted them to a global fame that transcended modelling.

Tatjana Patitz got a break in modeling in 1983 when she won a trip to Paris and a limited term contract.

Tatjana Patitz, one of the original supermodels who dominated fashion in the 1980s and 90s commanding huge payouts for photoshoots, died Wednesday, her agent said. She was 56.

The Germany-born Tatjana Patitz was among a handful of women of the era whose looks and style catapulted them to a global fame that transcended modelling.

Corinne Nicolas, founder of The Model CoOp, a Manhattan-based agency told AFP that Patitz died Wednesday morning in California.

Nicolas told media Patitz had been ill, but gave no further details.

Along with Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, Patitz appeared in the smouldering video to George Michael's 1990 hit "Freedom!"

That came after photographer Peter Lindbergh captured Turlington, Evangelista, Patitz and Estelle Lefebure, Karen Alexander and Rachel Williams in a picture titled "White Shirts: Six Supermodels, Malibu."