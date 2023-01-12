 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tatjana Patitz: 8 things to know about the 'original supermodel' of the 90s

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

The magazine said despite the elite professional company she kept, Tatjana Patitz had always seemed separate from other supermodels. "There was a certain element of mystery to Patitz’s beauty, something in the gentle oval of her face and the shape of her eyes that spoke of self-possession and passion," Vogue wrote.

German model Tatjana Patitz poses with the new catalog of German catalog company Otto during a photocall in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2006.

Tatjana Patitz, one of the original supermodels who dominated fashion in the 1980s and 90s, made it to magazine covers and appeared in George Michael's Freedom! '90 music video, died on Wednesday. She was 56.

Patitz's death in California's Santa Barbara area was confirmed by her New York agent, Corinne Nicolas, at the Model CoOp agency. Nicolas said the cause was illness, but did not have further details.

Here are eight things to know about Tatjana Patitz:

1.) She was among a handful of women of the era whose looks and style catapulted them to a global fame that transcended modelling. She also commanding huge payouts for photoshoots.

2.) Born in Germany's Hamburg, Patitz moved with her Estonian mother and German father to a small Swedish town at an early age. Her break in modeling came in 1983 when she won a trip to Paris and a limited term contract.

3.) She later settled in California, where she was photographed in recent years around her ranch near Santa Barbara with her son, Jonah.