Tatjana Patitz: 8 things to know about the 'original supermodel' of the 90s

German model Tatjana Patitz poses with the new catalog of German catalog company Otto during a photocall in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2006.

Tatjana Patitz, one of the original supermodels who dominated fashion in the 1980s and 90s, made it to magazine covers and appeared in George Michael's Freedom! '90 music video, died on Wednesday. She was 56.

Patitz's death in California's Santa Barbara area was confirmed by her New York agent, Corinne Nicolas, at the Model CoOp agency. Nicolas said the cause was illness, but did not have further details.

Here are eight things to know about Tatjana Patitz:

1.) She was among a handful of women of the era whose looks and style catapulted them to a global fame that transcended modelling. She also commanding huge payouts for photoshoots.

2.) Born in Germany's Hamburg, Patitz moved with her Estonian mother and German father to a small Swedish town at an early age. Her break in modeling came in 1983 when she won a trip to Paris and a limited term contract.

3.) She later settled in California, where she was photographed in recent years around her ranch near Santa Barbara with her son, Jonah.

4.) Tatjana Patitz was known as part of an elite handful of “original” supermodels, appearing in the Michael video along with Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford.

5.) She was a favorite of fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, who highlighted her natural beauty in his famous 1988 photo, “White Shirts: Six Supermodels, Malibu,” and for British Vogue’s 1990 cover — leading Michael to cast the group in his lip-syncing video, according to Vogue.

6.) The magazine said despite the elite professional company she kept, Patitz had always seemed separate from other supermodels. "There was a certain element of mystery to Patitz’s beauty, something in the gentle oval of her face and the shape of her eyes that spoke of self-possession and passion," Vogue wrote. "Patitz’s allure was womanly and knowing, not that of the wide-eyed ingenue, and with her training as an actor, she was a force to be reckoned with," it said.

Vogue quoted its global editorial director, Anna Wintour, as saying Patitz was “always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti. She was far less visible than her peers — more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable — and that had its own appeal.”

7.) In a 2006 interview, Patitz opined that the golden age of supermodels was over. “There was a real era, and the reason that happened was because glamour was brought into it," she was quoted as saying in Prestige Hong Kong magazine. “Now the celebrities and actresses have taken over, and the models are in the backseat completely.”

8.) She also noted that models from her era had healthier physiques. “Women were healthy, not these scrawny little models that nobody knows their names anymore,” Patitz said.