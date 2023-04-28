Tata Sons chairman says he gets multiple messages on Air India daily. How he responds

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran says the revamp of Air India is ongoing, and the entire country is rooting for the airline. Speaking at the BT MindRush 2023 event on Wednesday, Chandrasekaran said that he receives four to five messages about the Tata Group-owned Air India daily, which he takes to be a sign of the support and goodwill the airline enjoys.

“Everyone in this country is rooting for Air India. There are multiple emails every day… somebody wanting to work for Air India, somebody giving me advice, somebody telling me I had a great flight or saying ‘I know the flight was bad but I can see the improvement in on-time arrival and customer service,” said Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

He added that he also receives WhatsApp messages about Air India – sometimes people will criticise the interior of the aircraft, some will point out how the seat did not work or how something was dirty.

“So I get about four-five mails on Air India every day, some on WhatsApp, some on email,” said the chairman of Tata Sons.

Asked by Business Today editor Sourav Majumdar whether he acts on these complaints, Chandrasekaran confirmed that he responds to the messages and acts on them where possible. And if action is not possible, he tells the complainant to be patient and give them time to improve.

“Yeah I act on them. So I’ll respond. Where we can act, we act. Otherwise we tell them to be patient, give us time,” said Chandrasekaran, elaborating on the steps that Air India is taking towards improvement.

“The transformation is happening in human resources. We have completely revamped the technology. We are revamping engineering and ground handling. The entire fleet will get changed. We have made one of the biggest [aircraft] orders. And that’s a very bold bet!” he said.

Moneycontrol News