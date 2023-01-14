Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: See full list of traffic restrictions for January 15

A still from Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020

Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023, scheduled to take place tomorrow. “Traffic on the Marathon route is diverted on January 15, 2023 between 03:00 hrs to 13:15 hours,” police said in a tweet today.

More than 55,000 participants will take to the streets for the Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 15, 2023. Traffic in south and central Mumbai will be diverted to keep the route free for runners.

The full marathon will start from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus or Victoria Terminus in south Mumbai, while the half marathon will start from Worli dairy.

Both races will cover the Bandra-Worli Sealink, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Haji Ali, Peddar road, Babulnath temple, Chowpatty and Azad Maidan, according to reports.

See the full list of traffic restrictions below:

This is the 18th edition of the marathon, returning after a gap of two years because of the pandemic.

The event will feature a full marathon, half marathon, 10k, Dream Run, Senior Citizens Run and Champions with Disability run.

Several business leaders are expected to take part in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 on Sunday.