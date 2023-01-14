 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: CEOs and business leaders to run for a good cause

Moneycontrol News
Jan 14, 2023 / 07:43 PM IST

The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) is scheduled for Sunday, January 15. This is the 18th edition of the marathon, returning after a gap of two years necessitated by the pandemic.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) is scheduled for Sunday, January 15. This is the 18th edition of the marathon, returning after a gap of two years necessitated by the pandemic. There are seven different categories in the marathon — full marathon, half marathon, 10K run, full marathon elite, champion with disability run, senior citizens run and dream run.

Several business leaders are expected to take part in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 on Sunday. Defending men’s champion Derara Hurisa of Ethiopia will lead the list of star athletes that will participate in the marathon. “I’ll try to defend my title, but the competition here is really good,” the 25-year-old runner told reporters at a recent press conference.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan, Indiabulls Housing Finance vice-president, MD and CEO Gagan Banga, SUGAR Cosmetics’ co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, mamaearth co-founder Varun Alagh, Starbucks India CEO Sushant Dash, Anil Ambani and upGrad co-founder and MD Mayank Kumar are regulars at the Tata Mumbai Marathon.

Other business leaders expected to participate in the marathon include PolicyBazaar CEO Yashish Dahiya, Cogencis Information Services CEO Aniruddha Chatterjee, Wipro President and CFO Jatin Dalal, Jio Payments Bank MD and CEO Vinod Easwaran and JP Morgan Chase India CEO Madhav Kalyan.

These names represent only a fraction of high-profile names from the worlds of business and finance that will participate in the Tata Mumbai Marathon. TMM has already raised over Rs 30 crore for 249 NGOs and counting.