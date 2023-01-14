Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: CEOs and business leaders to run for a good cause

Tata Mumbai Marathon will be held on January 15. (Photo: Twitter)

The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) is scheduled for Sunday, January 15. This is the 18th edition of the marathon, returning after a gap of two years necessitated by the pandemic. There are seven different categories in the marathon — full marathon, half marathon, 10K run, full marathon elite, champion with disability run, senior citizens run and dream run.

Several business leaders are expected to take part in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 on Sunday. Defending men’s champion Derara Hurisa of Ethiopia will lead the list of star athletes that will participate in the marathon. “I’ll try to defend my title, but the competition here is really good,” the 25-year-old runner told reporters at a recent press conference.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan, Indiabulls Housing Finance vice-president, MD and CEO Gagan Banga, SUGAR Cosmetics’ co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, mamaearth co-founder Varun Alagh, Starbucks India CEO Sushant Dash, Anil Ambani and upGrad co-founder and MD Mayank Kumar are regulars at the Tata Mumbai Marathon.

Starbucks India CEO Sushant Dash will also take part in the half marathon.

Other business leaders expected to participate in the marathon include PolicyBazaar CEO Yashish Dahiya, Cogencis Information Services CEO Aniruddha Chatterjee, Wipro President and CFO Jatin Dalal, Jio Payments Bank MD and CEO Vinod Easwaran and JP Morgan Chase India CEO Madhav Kalyan.

These names represent only a fraction of high-profile names from the worlds of business and finance that will participate in the Tata Mumbai Marathon. TMM has already raised over Rs 30 crore for 249 NGOs and counting.

“TMM 2023 has over 11,000 people running to support causes, of which almost 8,000 are representing the corporate world,” marathon organisers said in a press release. This year, 848 individuals are raising funds for causes ranging from civic issues, culture, sports, education, environment, health, human rights, inclusion and others.

Priya Dutt, the daughter of Nargis and Sunil Dutt, is a veteran fundraiser at the Tata Mumbai Marathon and along with Maanayata Dutt, her sister-in-law, will represent the Dutt Family.