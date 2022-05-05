'Tata Motors never disappoint us': Twitter as Tata teases new EV

Tata Motors on Thursday released a teaser of their Ace electric vehicles (EVs) and here's how Twitter reacted to it.

The company has signed pacts with e-commerce companies for manufacturing as many as 39,000 Tata Ace electric vehicles (EVs), CNBC-TV18 reported.

Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 that the company is moving into e-cargo mobility segment with EVs.

The move comes days after subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility unveiled its Avinya vehicle concept, the first car from Tata Motors based on a dedicated EV platform. With the Avinya vehicle concept, the leading auto maker is looking to deliver range beyond 500 km.